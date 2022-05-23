 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman sought on probation violation charge

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person: 

fawisa geire

Geire

* Fawisa Geire, 28. She is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Geire is wanted on a warrant for probation violation. She is on probation for an aggravated domestic abuse conviction.

Anyone with information can call 712-252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov.

 
 

* Jalond Hills, 18. He is 6 foot 2 inches tall, weights 160 pounds, and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for violating a pretrial release.

