Municipal Band Summer Concert to begin summer season on June 21

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be beginning its summer series of concerts at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Conductor Michael Prichard said concerns over COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Municipal Band's first two concerts of the season.

"Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for the audience to maintain social distancing," he said.

However, it wont allow for the complete Municipal Band to perform. Instead, the June 21 will feature two smaller ensembles: a clarinet choir and a brass quintet.

The Municipal Band summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.