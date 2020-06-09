You are the owner of this article.
Municipal Band Summer Concert to begin summer season on June 21
Municipal Band Summer Concert to begin summer season on June 21

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Municipal Band will be beginning its summer series of concerts at 7:30 p.m. June 21 at the Grandview Park Bandshell.

Conductor Michael Prichard said concerns over COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the Municipal Band's first two concerts of the season. 

"Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for the audience to maintain social distancing," he said.

However, it wont allow for the complete Municipal Band to perform. Instead, the June 21 will feature two smaller ensembles: a clarinet choir and a brass quintet.

The Municipal Band summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.  

