SIOUX CITY -- As a way to mark the 75th anniversary of the largest amphibious attack in history, the Sioux City Public Museum will be presenting "History at High Noon: D-Day Remembered" at 12:05 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lunches to this free program at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Presenter Russ Gifford, a local writer and instructor, will note the significance of the battle. "The result was not assured," Gifford said. The victory was by no means ordained."
For more information on this or any other museum event, call 712-279-6174 or visit www.siouxcitymuseum.org.