Museum program to move online

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will offer its previously scheduled program, History at High Noon: The Great Influenza Pandemic in Sioux City 1918-1919, online starting Thursday.
The presentation can be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org/history-at-high-noon along with 11 past History at High Noon presentations.
The influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 was one of the deadliest events in human history. Experts say 500 million people were infected worldwide and at least 50 million died (675,000 in the United States alone). Presented by Matt Anderson, curator of history, the program will feature historic photographs of local hospitals, notable individuals, military installations and general views of Sioux City during the 1910s.
