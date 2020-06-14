Museum to offer History at High Noon online Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Public Museum will offer its monthly program, History at High Noon, online Thursday. This installment will cover the history of Sioux City between 1900 and 1910.

Presented by museum Archives Manager Tom Munson, the program can be accessed at siouxcitymuseum.org along with 13 previous History at High Noon presentations.

Sandwiched between the Boom and Bust Era of the 1890s and the outbreak of the Great War, the first decade of the 20th Century was a time of conservative, but constant development in Sioux City.

The economy became more strongly rooted in agricultural and livestock processing, manufacturing and distribution. This era witnessed the opening of Armour & Co., the founding of the Sioux City Grain Exchange, and the start of the Interstate Livestock Fair.

Disasters like Perry Creek floods in 1908 and 1909, and the Pelletier Fire of 1904 forced the reconstruction of much of downtown. New schools, churches, and hospitals were started to meet with the city’s expanding population and new immigrant communities.

The 1900-1910 presentation is the second in a series of decades in Sioux City history to be featured.

The Sioux City Public Museum is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19 until further notice. For more information, call 712-279-6174 or visit SiouxCityMuseum.org.

