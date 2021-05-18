Museum's 'History at High Noon' focusing on local hospitals

SIOUX CITY -- Images of the people and places providing early medial care in the community will be showcased at "History at High Noon: Sioux City Hospitals," at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

This program is free, but reservations are required by calling 712-279-6174. Capacity is limited to 40 attendees. Protective masks or facial coverings are encouraged and so is social distancing. No food or beverages will be allowed.

The late 19th and 20th centuries witnessed a dramatic transformation in hospital care. Prior to the organization of Sioux City's first hospital, the Samaritan Hospital in 1884, most medical care was conducted in patient's homes. By 1920, there were eight hospitals in Sioux City representing diverse treatment methods and ideologies.

Archives manager Tom Munson will focus on the formation and expansion of th4se institutions. For those unable to attend, the presentation will be available online by the end of May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.