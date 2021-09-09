Musketeers to host Western Conference Shootout & Youth Showcase at the Tyson

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Musketeers will welcome all 8 participating teams in the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Western Conference for the Western Conference Shootout, Friday through Sunday, at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

In addition, the Musketeers will be hosting some of the top youth teams from across the country to showcase their skills in front of more than 150 scouts from the NHL, NCAA and Junior Hockey Association.

The youth teams include athletes, ages 15 through 18, from as far away as California. The three-day competition will take at the Tyson as well as at the IBP Ice Center, 3808 Stadium Drive.

For hockey action, the Musketeers will be facing off against the Tri City Storm in addition to the Omaha Lancers at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Tyson.

The event is expected to bring a significant boost to the local economy, according to Tyson Events Center general manager Tim Savona.

"An event like this generates a lot of economic impact and truly shines a special light on our community," he said.

For more information on the Musketeers' upcoming schedule, go to musketeerhockey.com.

