Name released In Union County fatal crash

SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. — An Alcester, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled.

Keion Johnson, the 20-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

