Name released In Union County fatal crash
SPINK TOWNSHIP, S.D. — An Alcester, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died early Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spink Township.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2003 Ford Taurus was westbound on South Dakota Highway 48 when the vehicle went across the eastbound lane, into the south ditch and rolled.

Keion Johnson, the 20-year-old driver, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
