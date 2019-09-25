SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A large number of Samoyed dogs are in South Sioux City over five days for a national dog show.
The white dogs often known for a sweet, goofy temperament are participating in the 88th Samoyed Club of America national dog show. Events began Tuesday and run through Saturday, at Delta Hotels by Marriott, 385 E. Fourth St.
Activities on the opening day included a parade of titleholders, and subsequent shows will judge the dogs. About 525 dogs are expected to take part.
The show rotates annually to different cities, and South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce President Jim Steele is pleased the contest has come to the metro in 2019. The show is the biggest annual event for the Samoyed Club of America.
An awards banquet concludes activities on Saturday.