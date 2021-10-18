National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day at five location in Sioux City, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The locations are at Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; and Hy-Vee at 2827 Hamilton Blvd, and 3301 Gordon Drive.

This biannual event is an opportunity for people to safely dispose of unused prescription medication at one of the collection sites that will be manned by a Sioux City Police Officers. This is anonymous and no record of who drops off medication will be kept.

During the last National Drug Take Back, the Sioux City Police Department has collected more than 260 pounds of medication for disposal.

