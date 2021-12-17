National Weather Service confirmed Aurelia tornado

AURELIA, Iowa -- The National Weather Service (NWS) in Sioux Falls confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Cherokee County town of Aurelia at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Meteorologist Matthew Meyers said an Enhanced Fujita (EF) 1 tornado touched down near the intersection of T Ave. and 610 Street, collapsing a hog barn while damaging nearby roofs and siding.

"An EF 1 tornado has an estimated wind gust between 86 - 110 mph," Meyers said. "Aurelia's wind gust was recorded at 105 mph."

Other communities in Siouxland experienced high winds and heavy downpours on Wednesday, causing schools and businesses to close early. At the present time, Aurelia was the only Siouxland town with a confirmed twister.

The tornado came as a result of an unseasonably strong and dynamic winter system that brought severe thunderstorms and heavy winds throughout the Midwest, including Northwest Iowa.

Meyers stressed that it was very rare for thunderstorm or tornado warnings to be issued so late in the year.

"It was the first time sine record keeping began in 1986 that office had to issue a severe thunderstorm and tornado in the month of December, with 6 and 8 issued respectively," he said.

