Nature Calls event takes in more than $78,000 for Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center programs

SIOUX CITY — The Woodbury County Conservation Foundation's 18th annual Nature Calls, held Sept. 24 at the Sioux City Convention Center, had a record-breaking year.

More than $78,500 was raised to benefit the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's educational programs. Organizers say that this is the event's largest-grossing event to date, boasting $16,000 more than its previous record.

The event, which combined a nature art show, auction, raffle, beer and wine tasting in a casual setting, drew nearly 600 people.

"This year's crowd was offered 72 brews and six wines from (local breweries and wineries)," Nature Center programs director Dawn Snyder said. "The response from sponsors and the community was extremely generous."

Proceeds from Nature Calls will provide funds for nature education programs and educational exhibits. This year's proceeds will supplement funding for summer naturalist interns for the 4500 Sioux River Road facility's youth and family programs.

For information on the Nature Center's programs, events and exhibitions, call 712-258-0838 or visit woodburyparks.org.

