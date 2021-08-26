Nature Calls returns as a Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center fundraiser

SIOUX CITY -- Sample craft beers, unique auction items and plenty of art will be available at Nature Calls, a fundraiser for the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.

Guests at the "blue jean casual" event can see nature art, eat food, participate in raffles, a silent auction and a live auction. They can also sample more than 60 craft beers in addition to IPAs, ciders, lagers, beer alternatives and select wines. Sampling will conclude at 9 p.m. when the live auction begins.

"We are happy to be back this year after a brief pause due to COVID-19 concerns," said Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center education program director Dawn Snyder. "This is our only fundraising event and it's vital funding for our programs. People look forward to it because of the relaxed atmosphere and unique combination of artists, beers and auction items."

"Our goal is to raise funds for conservation education programs and exhibits," she continued.

Nature Calls helps in raising funds for the special projects like the Raptor House and the Discovery Forest Nature Playscape at the Nature Center's 4500 Sioux River Road facilities.