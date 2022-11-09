Nearly 90 soccer teams to compete in United Sports Academy tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Nearly 90 traveling soccer clubs will be competing, Nov. 18 - 20, for the 2022 United Champions Cup, at the Liberty National Bank Performance Center inside of United Sports Academy, 300 Centennial Drive.

Teams from as far away as Omaha, Waterloo and Minnesota will participate on the tournament's more than 150 games, taking place in two turf fields and four hardwood courts.

"We are grateful and eager to host top competitive clubs for the event," United Soccer Director Armand Garcia said. "This tournament has more than doubled the amount of teams form last year. Therefore, we are expanding and games will be played on turfs and courts."

Games will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with the Championship games to conclude at 7 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public. BallerTV will be broadcasting the tournament.