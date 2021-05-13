Nelly, Brantley Gilbert are among performers for Battery Park's summer series

SIOUX CITY -- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will be packing its Battery Park summer concert series with plenty of hot headliners.

The summer series will begin with country star Brantley Gilbert on July 10. With back-to-back Platinum albums, Gilbert is best known for such number one singles as "Country Must Country Wide" and "You Don't Know Her Like I Do."

Fresh off the release of "Live: It's Been A While," their first album in nine years, heavy metal band Staind will be coming to Anthem for an high energy show on July 26.

Selling more than 10 million albums worldwide, rockers Shinedown will be sharing the bill with the Michigan-born band Pop Evil on Aug. 14.

With a unique, genre-defying style that blends hip-hop, country, dance, rock and R&B, Nelly will be coming to Battery Park on Aug. 28. With three Grammy wins and dozens of more awards and nominations, Nelly has been making hits for more than 20 years.

Last year, the Hard Rock was forced to cancel its outdoor concert series due to COVID-19 restrictions.