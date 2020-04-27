You are the owner of this article.
New case of COVID-19 reported in Dixon County
New case of COVID-19 reported in Dixon County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

LINCOLN,  Neb. -- Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department on Sunday night reported a new positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dixon County.

The patient is a male in his 40s. A public health investigation has identified the close contacts of the man to ensure quarantine and isolation measures are being taken.

As of Sunday evening, there have been 201 reported COVID-19 tests completed for people living in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties in Nebraska. The results of those tests include seven positive cases (three in Dixon, two in Thurston and two in Wayne), 183 negatives and 11 tests currently pending results.

"We need to consider that anyone could be infectious with the virus, even those who do not have symptoms," NNPHD health director Julie Rother said. "Please remember to use good social distancing practices such as wearing a face mask and maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others when you're out in public."   

