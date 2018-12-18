SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and Wells Enterprises, makers of Blue Bunny Ice Cream, will be hosting as ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at Blue Bunny Hill, the newest addition at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive.
Designed for people of all ages, the new Blue Bunny Hill is located next to the main tubing hill. Riders will still utilize the magic carpet for ease of getting to the top of the hill but will exit earlier for the smaller bunny hill.
The Blue Bunny Hill will officially be open to the public at 6 p.m. Friday, and will be available during regular tubing hill operating hours. For a complete list of hours, rates and to watch a 30-second video about the park, visit www.sioux-city.org/government/departments-g-p/parks-recreation-department/cone-park.