SIOUX CITY -- Gallery 103, a new art gallery and studio space, will be hosting an open house from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, on the first floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 500 Fourth St.
Featuring 18 artists exhibiting and selling their works, the gallery is home to a diverse array of media, including acrylic, oil, mixed media, alcohol ink, digital, graphite, ink, printmaking, sculpture and jewelry.
Artists will be exhibiting their work in Gallery 103 showroom, in individual studios as well as the center's atrium.