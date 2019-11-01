SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Family, friends and community leaders braved drizzly conditions Friday for the dedication of a South Sioux City park in memory of Native American activist Frank LaMere.
LaMere, of South Sioux City, died June 16, following a battle with cancer. A member of the Winnebago Tribe, LaMere was best known for his work opposing liquor sales in Whiteclay, Neb., a small town at the border of South Dakota whose main industry was selling liquor to Native Americans from the dry Pine Ridge reservation.
The Frank LaMere Park, which contains seating, playground, trees and, eventually, a gazebo, is located along Flatwater Drive in a planned community being developed by Ho-Chunk Capital, which is owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.
"Frank was the type of a person who would answer the call every time," Ho-Chunk President and CEO Lance Morgan said. "If a cause was close to his heart, he became its champion."
"When I first met Frank, he was considered a radical," Morgan continued. "By the time he died, Frank was considered a role model. That's how much he was able to change the dialogue."
LaMere wasn't just a role model to Jackie LaMere Wolfe, he was also her older brother.
"I miss Frank every day but I know he'd be proud of this park," LaMere Wolfe said. "He'd love the thought of bringing joy to the next generation."
You have free articles remaining.
LaMere's son Manape LaMere nodded his head in agreement.
"When I was younger, I'd see my dad's face in the newspaper and he'd look so serious," Manape LaMere said. "That was what he was at home. At home, he had a great smile and always loved cheesy jokes."
Manape LaMere also appreciated his dad's intellect.
"Dad just thought differently than anybody else," he said.
What would LaMere think about the park named after him.
"Dad would say, 'Ha, that's a good one,'" Manape LaMere said. "That meant dad was happy."