New Sioux City School District free meal site added

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District has added an additional site to the list of locations offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children ages 1 through 18, Monday through Friday.

Lyons Park, corner of W. 1st and John St., is the 23rd location that will have to-go meals to feed community youth while school's are closed due to coronavirus concerns. Meals will be available at this site beginning from 11:30 - noon Thursday.

Here are the 22 other sites and the times in which meals may be picked up:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.