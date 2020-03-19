You are the owner of this article.
New Sioux City School District free meal site added
New Sioux City School District free meal site added

sioux city community school district logo
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District has added an additional site to the list of locations offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children ages 1 through 18, Monday through Friday.

Lyons Park, corner of W. 1st and John St., is the 23rd location that will have to-go meals to feed community youth while school's are closed due to coronavirus concerns. Meals will be available at this site beginning from 11:30 - noon Thursday.

Here are the 22 other sites and the times in which meals may be picked up:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, 11:30 a.m.-noon.

North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building), 615 20th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, 10:45-11:15 a.m.

Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.

Hillside Park Apartments, 2800 W. Fourth St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.

