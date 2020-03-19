New Sioux City School District free meal site added

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District has added an additional site to the list of locations offering free breakfast and lunch sack meals for children ages 1 through 18, Monday through Friday.
Lyons Park, corner of W. 1st and John St., is the 23rd location that will have to-go meals to feed community youth while school's are closed due to coronavirus concerns. Meals will be available at this site beginning from 11:30 - noon Thursday.
Here are the 22 other sites and the times in which meals may be picked up:
Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Loess Hills Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
West High School, 2001 Casselman St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Hunt @ A+ Arts Elementary School, 1114 W. 27th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North, 11:30 a.m.-noon.
North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Spalding Park Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave., 12:15-12:45 p.m.
Regency Trailer Court, 4101 E. Gordon Drive, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Regency (Gibson) Apartments, 2201 Gibson St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Old McKinley School, 200 Paxton St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School (new building), 615 20th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Martin's Evergreen Trailer Park, 5309 Highway 75 North, 10:45-11:15 a.m.
Lake Forest Trailer Court, 3700 28th St., 11:30 a.m.-noon.
Hillside Park Apartments, 2800 W. Fourth St., 10:45-11:15 a.m.