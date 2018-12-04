SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Four South Sioux City homes and one Dakota City home will be on display for New Stage Players' first Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday.
Tour tickets and a self-guided map may be purchased for $20 per person from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the New Stages Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave. The homes will be open for touring from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
The South Sioux City homes on the tour include the Flatwater Crossing Demo Home 3220 Aspen St.; the Drieling Residence, 128 Rottunda Way; the Manley Residence, 320 Southford Place; and the Luxford Residence, 415 East 39th St. The Chytka Residence,, 705 Olive St., Dakota City, is also part of the tour.
Holiday shopping with local vendors will be available, along with traditional Christmas caroling by the New Stage Cabaret, who will begin performing at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday.
For more information on the New Stage Players, South Sioux City's only amateur theatrical troupe, go to www.newstageplayers.com.