Newell, Iowa, reporting possible mercury contamination in water
NEWELL, Iowa -- The City of Newell, in Buena Vista County, has reported possible mercury contamination in its drinking, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The city's water supply operator noticed what appeared to be a small amount of mercury in a wastewater drain at Newell's treatment plant Wednesday morning.

While the city works to determine the source of the mercury and its potential to contaminate drinking water, the DNR recommends using bottled or an alternate source of water for all uses, especially drinking, making ice, infant formula, brushing teeth or preparing food.

The DNR recommends people avoid skin contact with the water. It's also important to provide safe water for pets. Don't boil the water because this could concentrate the contaminants.

The City of Newell has collected water samples for analysis. The final lab results will likely be available later on Thursday. 

