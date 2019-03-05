SIOUX CITY -- Sing, clap, dance and move to the music with all of your favorite Nick Jr. friends when Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment presents "Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music," an all-new, one-of-a-kind adventure, for three performances on Sept. 14 and 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.
For the first time on stage together, this musical spectacular features characters from such hit Nick Jr. animated TV series as "Bubble Guppies," "PAW Patrol," "Dora the Explorer," "Shimmer and Shine," "Blue's Clues and You," "Blaze and the Monster Machines" and "Top Wing."
With innovative costuming and a Broadway style set, "Nick Jr. Live" is a way to introduce theater to young children.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 15 at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 855-333-8771.