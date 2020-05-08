Nickless advised public mass suspension will remain in effect

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, announced the suspension on public masses will continue until further notice.

Nickless suspended public masses and a variety of other church-related events on March 16, after Gov. Kim Reynolds prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Iowa and the country.

On April 28, Reynolds authorized public church services at the discretion of spiritual leadership. Nickless, along with Iowa's other three bishops, reconfirmed a desire to continue the suspension.

Nickless further stated that he, his advisors and the diocese COVID task force will monitor public health data on a national, state and regional basis and will base all decisions on findings from science, date and public health recommendations.

"This demands a great sacrifice for the faithful and I am grateful for their patience and understanding at this difficult time," Nickless said in a statement.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.