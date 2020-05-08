You are the owner of this article.
Nickless advised public mass suspension will remain in effect
COVID-19 Catholic mass is live streamed on Holy Thursday

Bishop R. Walker Nickless conducts the Holy Thursday service in front of a smartphone which live streams to YouTube at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, Iowa, April 9, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Rev. R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, announced the suspension on public masses will continue until further notice.

Nickless suspended public masses and a variety of other church-related events on March 16, after Gov. Kim Reynolds prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Iowa and the country.

On April 28, Reynolds authorized public church services at the discretion of spiritual leadership. Nickless, along with Iowa's other three bishops, reconfirmed a desire to continue the suspension.

Nickless further stated that he, his advisors and the diocese COVID task force will monitor public health data on a national, state and regional basis and will base all decisions on findings from science, date and public health recommendations. 

"This demands a great sacrifice for the faithful and I am grateful for their patience and understanding at this difficult time," Nickless said in a statement.

