Nickless 'disturbed, saddened' by Vatican's report on former Cardinal's alleged abuses

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless, of the Diocese of Sioux City, said he was "disturbed and saddened" by details in the Vatican's report on Cardinal Theodore McCarrick but he was "pleased" with the transparency of the Holy See and Pope Francis in its investigation.

In the report, Pope Francis pledged to rid the Catholic Church of sexual abuse and offered prayers to victims of McCarrick, an American who had been accused of repeated sexual misconduct towards children and seminarians as a Cardinal and Bishop of the Catholic Church over several decades.

"To learn more about the many grave instances of clergy abuse from a former cardinal, bishop and priest for abuse survivors and their family members. Please know of my prayers for you. This is also a difficult time for the faithful," Nickless said in a statement released Tuesday night.

"Any victim of clergy sexual abuse should contact their local law enforcement agency. Victims should also contact Angie Mack, victim abuse coordinator at MercyOne at 1-866-435-4397," Nickless said.

