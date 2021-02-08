Nickless says no changes to Diocese health guidelines despite lifted state restrictions

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless, of the Diocese of Sioux City, said Monday that there will be no changes made to current COVID-19 health mandates, following Gov. Kim Reynolds' relaxing some public health protocols.

Nickless said he is advising pastors, parishioners and the general public that there will be no changes in the current protocol in Catholic parishes in the 24 counties that make up the Diocese of Sioux City.

"The Diocesan COVID-19 Task Force and the Bishop's senior advisors continue to monitor data daily on a local, regional and national level," Nickless said in a statement, adding that the governor's decree and its impact will be discussed later this week.

