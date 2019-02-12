SIOUX CITY -- No one was injured in a house fire that broke out in Sioux City over the weekend.
Sioux City Fire Rescue in a Tuesday release said the fire was reported just before midnight Sunday at 123 Bluff St., with heavy flames visible on the first floor of the two-story home.
No people were inside the home, but officials evacuated residents of an adjacent house in close proximity. The evacuated people were able to return home after four hours, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home was red-tagged after being heavily damaged.
Sixteen firefighters responded to the Bluff Street fire.
Fire officials are reminding city residents to make sure they have working smoke detectors. Free smoke alarms are available from Sioux City Fire Rescue, by calling 712-279-6377.