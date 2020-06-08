No injuries reported after ceiling collapse at Westside business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Nobody was injured when a suspended ceiling came down at Fashion Floors Carpet One, 305 W. Seventh St., late Sunday afternoon.

Sioux City Fire Rescue was alerted to the situation by one of the store's employees at approximately 5 p.m. Sunday. No customers were inside at the time.

A gas line was hit when the ceiling collapsed. This caused a small gas leak, firefighters confirmed.

The building has been retagged and no damage total is known at this time.

