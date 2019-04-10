SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Spirit Lake Community Fire Department was called to 1900 Highway 71, Polaris Industries in Spirit Lake at around 10:16 a.m. Wednesday for a report of heavy smoke from a fire reported to have been extinguished by sprinklers.
Upon arrival firefighters found employees had exited the facility. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke inside the building, according to a press release, and a structure fire in progress.
Crews located and extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. There were no injuries.
Arnolds Park Okoboji (APO) fire department, Dickinson County Emergency Management, Spirit Lake Police, and Lakes Regional Ambulance assisted.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.