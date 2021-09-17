No one was injured in Friday morning fire at Sgt. Bluff Rodeway Inn

SERGEANT BLUFF -- An investigation is continuing into a fire that occurred at the Rodeway Inn, 103 Sergeant Square Road, Friday morning.
At around 7:23 a.m., the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department was alerted to a report of heavy smoke coming from a room on the second floor of the hotel. When fire fighters arrived, they discovered a moderate fire which was largely isolated to the room, said Fire Chief Anthony Gaul.
The blaze was quickly extinguished. No one was injured.
Fire crews from Sioux City, North Sioux City and the 185th Air Refueling Wing Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
