Nominate Siouxland nurses who go above and beyond

SIOUX CITY -- How do you thank health care professionals for all that they do?

In unprecedented times and with the added strain of COVID-19, the role that nurses play in our community has never been greater.

This is why the Journal is asking readers to nominate extraordinary nurses in Siouxland who go above and beyond in delivering compassionate care.

Beginning Tuesday and ending March 15, you can nominate your favorite nurse by visiting: siouxcityjournal.com/contests.

Between March 17-25, you can vote from among the nurses nominated.

Five nominees will be featured in a special section and online in the Journal in honor of National Nurses Week on May 8. Honorees, who will be selected by a local, credible panel of judges, also will be saluted during a program at the Sioux City Country Club.

"Nurses, the Heart of Health Care" tribute is presented by UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's and is sponsored by MercyOne Siouxland, Morningside University, Briar Cliff University, Dunes Surgical Hospital and the Journal.

