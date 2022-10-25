Nominate the area's best for the Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way.

This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and The Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling.

"What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers are voting for the businesses and personalities who they consider to be the best of the best," he said.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023's Siouxland's Choice Awards.

People will have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at siouxcityjournal.com.secondstreetapp.com/Siouxlands-Choice-2023 until Nov. 10.

Readers will then be able to vote for their favorites from Dec. 6 to 22. After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Awards edition that will hit the newsstands Feb. 23, 2023.