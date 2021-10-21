 Skip to main content
Nominate the area's best of the best for the Siouxland's Choice Award

siouxland's choice 2022
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- In the age of social media, a personal seal of approval can go a long way.

This is actually the idea behind the Sioux City Journal and the Weekender's Siouxland's Choice Award, according to publisher Chad Pauling.

"What makes Siouxland's Choice so special is that local readers are voting for the businesses and personalities who they consider the best of the best," he said.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022's Siouxland's Choice Awards. 

People will have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at http://siouxcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Siouxlands-Choice-2022/ until Nov. 5. 

Readers will then be able to vote for their favorites from Dec. 1 to 27. After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Awards edition that will hit newsstands Feb. 24, 2022.

More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.

Soon, other types of business were added to the mix, including best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness club, you name it.

Even sports teams, bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" became potential winners.

Last year, a staggering 140,000 Siouxland's Choice votes were cast.

"We got our highest total of votes in 2020, the pandemic year," Pauling said. "Not only that, several new nominees had good showings."

"With things getting back to normal, it is time to recognize what makes Siouxland so special," he added. "The Siouxland's Choice Award is a way for the public to say thanks for a job well done."

Chad Pauling

Chad Pauling

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
