Nominate your local favorites for the Siouxland's Choice Awards

SIOUX CITY -- Nominations are now being accepted for the Sioux City Journal and the Weekender's 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

People will have the chance to nominate their favorite businesses or individuals in 124 different categories at siouxcityjournal.com/contests/ until Nov. 5.

Readers will then be able to vote for their favorites from Dec. 1 to 27. After that, winners will be revealed in a special Weekender Siouxland's Choice Awards edition that will hit newsstands Feb. 24, 2022.

More than 20 years ago, the Weekender began asking its readers to sound off on their favorite bar or restaurant. Over time, choices became more specific, with categories dedicated to best burger, best pizza or best cocktail, for instance.

Soon, other types of business were added to the mix, including best auto shop, entertainment venue, fitness club, you name it.

Even sports teams, bands, hip-hop artists and "Local Sioux-lebrities" became potential winners.

Last year, a staggering 114,000 Siouxland's Choice votes were cast, giving plaudits to the best of the best.

So, have your voice and your opinion matter with the Siouxland's Choice awards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.