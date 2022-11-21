 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Norfolk, Neb. man killed in a single vehicle crash

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk man died as a result of a single-vehicle accident, that occurred southwest of Battle Creek. Neb.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Norfolk dispatch was notified of a vehicle in the ditch, east of 545th Avenue on 834th Road. Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded and located a 2002 Nissan Xterra in a creek bed on the southside of the road, with heavy damage.

Deputies determine that sometime Sunday night the vehicle left the roadway, struck a bridge abutment before becoming airborne. It then struck the opposite side of the creek bed before coming to rest in the creek bed.

Albert A. Reeves, 67,  the driver and sole occupant of the crash, was killed during the crash.

Alcohol was not believed to be a contributing factor. Seat belts were not in use at the time of the crash.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
