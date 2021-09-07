North High School to host Starfest Marching Band competition

SIOUX CITY -- Marching bands from around the region will be participating at the 23rd Starfest competition, hosted by North High School.

Competing bands will be judged on music performances, music general effect and marching execution during the contest taking place at Morningside University's Elwood Olsen Stadium, 3201 Peters Ave., on Sept. 25.

Percussion and color guard will also be judged in separate categories in the contest, which begins at noon.

Final competition will begin at 6:30 p.m., concluding with an award presentation at 9:30 p.m.

Concessions will be available for purchase on site. Free parking is available near the stadium. Access to the stadium parking lot is available from Morningside Ave. at Peters or Vine Avenues.

