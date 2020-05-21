North Sioux City hires new city administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City has selected a Kittson County, Minnesota administrator to become its new city administrator.

Eric Christensen had been the Kittson County administrator for the past eight years, where he also served as the auditor-treasurer and administrator. Prior to that, he was both the controller and acting vice president of business for the Ogalala Lakota College on Kyle, S.D.'s Pine Ridge Reservation and worked as the business manager/finance officer for the Armour School District in Armour, S.D.

Christensen had previously worked in North Sioux City after he left the U.S. Army in 1993. He was hired at the IAM Pet Food Plant where he worked while attending the University of South Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in business and a Masters of Business Administration.

"We are very excited to announce Eric as our new city administrator," North Sioux City Mayor Rodd Slater said a news release. "His skill sets and experience made him a clear choice and we are looking forward to him starting in June. He's going to do a great job for our community."

