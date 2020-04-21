You are the owner of this article.
Northwest Iowa man dies after rural rollover of tractor
MAY CITY,  Iowa -- Authorities said a man died from injuries after a tractor rollover in a rural Osceola County ditch.

A release from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Boernsen, 77, of Hartley, died in the incident, which took place just before noon Monday. The release said the wreck occurred in the 6500 block of 240th Street, southwest of May City.

Boernsen was found by deputies under the tractor, and pronounced dead at the scene. They said it appears Boernsen was transporting a section of an old loader with his loader bucket raised, when he tipped over into the ditch with the tractor, which then rolled over top of him.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Sibley Ambulance Department at the scene.

