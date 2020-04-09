Northwestern College postpone commencement due to COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for responsible social distancing, Northwestern College has postponed its 2020 commencement ceremonies.

Previously scheduled for May 9, the event is now tentatively set for July 18. A backup option of September 20 is also being considered. This will allow it to be a part of Raider Nation Celebration Homecoming.

"We surveyed graduating students about how they would like to celebrate commencement and they overwhelming voiced their desire to have an in-person ceremony," President Greg Christy said. "July was their first choice, with the September date their second preference."

"Commencement is a very important rite of passage, both for those who will be graduating and for our faculty and staff," he added. "We look forward to marking this occasion and milestone accomplishment."

