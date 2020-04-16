Okoboji Summer Theatre suspends its 63rd season due to public health concerns

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) announced, Thursday, that it was suspending its 2020 Okoboji Summer Theatre season.
Calling the decision "heartbreaking," theater representatives said it reached its conclusion as a way to keep students, patrons, artists, faculty, visitors and friends safe, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Managed by Stephens College, of Columbia Mo., the Okoboji Summer Theatre had slated four musicals and five dramas for its 63rd season, which would have run June 16 - Aug. 16.
In addition, four Boji Bantam productions -- for younger students and audiences -- were also scheduled.
People may contact the boxoffice@okobojisummertheatre.org if they had already purchased tickets.
