You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Okoboji Summer Theatre suspends its 63rd season due to public health concerns
View Comments

Okoboji Summer Theatre suspends its 63rd season due to public health concerns

Okoboji Summer Theatre
Provided

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- Okoboji Summer Theatre Association (OSTA) announced, Thursday, that it was suspending its 2020 Okoboji Summer Theatre season. 

Calling the decision "heartbreaking," theater representatives said it reached its conclusion as a way to keep students, patrons, artists, faculty, visitors and friends safe, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Managed by Stephens College, of Columbia Mo., the Okoboji Summer Theatre had slated four musicals and five dramas for its 63rd season, which would have run June 16 - Aug. 16. 

In addition, four Boji Bantam productions -- for younger students and audiences -- were also scheduled.

People may contact the boxoffice@okobojisummertheatre.org if they had already purchased tickets. 

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News