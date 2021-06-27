 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Onawa boil water advisory lifted
0 Comments

Onawa boil water advisory lifted

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ONAWA, Iowa -- A boil water advisory in Onawa has been lifted, the Monona County Sheriff's Office reported in a social media post Sunday. 

The city had issued a boil water advisory Friday morning as the city tested its water as a precautionary measure. It was initially scheduled to remain in effect until Monday. 

City water plant supervisor Eric Mesenbrink said a thunderstorm Thursday morning caused an electrical short, which led to an equipment failure at the water plant. That resulted in low water pressure, which can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system, and triggered the boil advisory until tests confirm the city's water supply is not contaminated.

Water faucet
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News