Onawa boil water advisory lifted

The city had issued a boil water advisory Friday morning as the city tested its water as a precautionary measure. It was initially scheduled to remain in effect until Monday.

City water plant supervisor Eric Mesenbrink said a thunderstorm Thursday morning caused an electrical short, which led to an equipment failure at the water plant. That resulted in low water pressure, which can cause bacteria to enter the water distribution system, and triggered the boil advisory until tests confirm the city's water supply is not contaminated.