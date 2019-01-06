Try 1 month for 99¢

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee man died Saturday morning after a collision on Highway 977 east of Cherokee. 

According to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, at around 9:10 a.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 977. The driver, 68-year-old Larry Weede of Cherokee, lost control of his vehicle due to slick road conditions, struck a guardrail and drove into the south ditch, where the vehicle overturned. 

Weede died of his injuries at the Cherokee Regional Medical Center. Diana Weede, a passenger, suffered serious incapacitating injuries; Brennan Weede and two minor passengers suffered possible injuries. 

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Cherokee Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol. 

