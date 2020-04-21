One dead, two injured following a collision in rural Dixon County, Neb.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. -- One man was killed and two people received extensive injuries following a two-vehicle that occurred, April 18, on U.S. Highway 20, near mile marker 404.

According to the Dixon County Sheriff's Office, Rodney, Bressley, 66, of Winside, Neb., was traveling east on Highway 20 at 1:38 p.m. when his Ford Mustang collided with a westbound Ford F150, driven by Benjamin Galvin, 53, and with Terrie Galvin, 48, both of rural Laurel, Neb., as a passenger.

The Ford F150 caught on fire as a result on the collision and caused a small grass fire near the accident.

Bressley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Galvins were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. They were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with serious injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Allen Fire & Rescue, Wakefield Fire & Rescue, Dixon fire & Rescue, Martinsburg Fire & First Responders, Wings One Helicopter, Life New Helicopter, Dixon County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the accident and fire.

