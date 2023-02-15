BERESFORD, S.D. -- One man was killed and another man was injured in a three-vehicle crash, Tuesday afternoon, east of Beresford in Union County.

According to South Dakota's Highway Patrol, a 2007 Kenworth semitruck and trailer was traveling east on South Dakota Highway 46. The driver swerved to avoid rear-ending an eastbound pickup truck which was turning into a private driveway.

The semitruck and trailer crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a westbound 2012 Kenworth semitruck and trailer.

The 2007 Kenworth driver, a 76-year-old man, wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The 2012 Kenworth driver, a 38-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious, nonlife-threatening injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital by ambulance.

The pickup driver, a 45-year-old man, was wearing a seatbelt and wasn't injured injured.

The names of all three people aren't being released, pending notification of family members.

The 2012 Kenworth was hauling ethanol fuel. Highway 46, west of Beresford, was closed to traffic for six hours while a hazardous material team responded at the scene.

South Dakota's Highway Patrol said an investigation into the crash is continuing.