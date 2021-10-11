 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

One man remains hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in downtown Sioux City

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- One of victims involved in an early Sunday morning shooting at a downtown after-hours club remain in in the hospital, while three others have been treated and released, Sioux City Police said in a statement on Monday.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 427 Pierce St. for a shots fired call. At the scene, officers discovered a male with a gunshot to his upper body. He was then transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that, officers received calls stating that other victims were arriving at hospitals for non life-threatening injuries.  

Investigators have determined that this shooting occurred due to a dispute between two groups of people present at the club. The dispute resulted in an exchanges of gunfire between the two groups.

The incident does not appear to be gang-related, Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a statement, and detectives are continuing to pursue several leads.

Crime Scene Do Not Cross
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wedding Expo draws hundreds

Wedding Expo draws hundreds

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Several hundred people attended the 2021 Wedding Expo Sunday at the Marriott Riverfront in South Sioux City. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable video shows hippo snoozing underwater

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News