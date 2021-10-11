One man remains hospitalized after Sunday morning shooting in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- One of victims involved in an early Sunday morning shooting at a downtown after-hours club remain in in the hospital, while three others have been treated and released, Sioux City Police said in a statement on Monday.

At around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 427 Pierce St. for a shots fired call. At the scene, officers discovered a male with a gunshot to his upper body. He was then transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after that, officers received calls stating that other victims were arriving at hospitals for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have determined that this shooting occurred due to a dispute between two groups of people present at the club. The dispute resulted in an exchanges of gunfire between the two groups.

The incident does not appear to be gang-related, Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a statement, and detectives are continuing to pursue several leads.

