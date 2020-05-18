You are the owner of this article.
One more COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury, boosting to county's total to 18
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported Monday that a man, between the age of 61 - 80) has died as result of COVID-19.

This brings Woodbury County's total novel coronavirus-related deaths to 18. 

In addition, the health department said there are 63 additional cases in Woodbury, bringing the total case count to 2,278. 

So far, there have been 8,454 total tests completed, 172 hospitalizations, and 93 people who have been hospitalized and discharged. 925 people have recovered, the district health department reported. 

