One more COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County, increasing total to 18

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland District Health Department reported Monday that a man between the ages of 61 and 80 has died as result of COVID-19.
This brings Woodbury County's total coronavirus-related deaths to 18.
In addition, the health department said there are 63 additional cases in Woodbury County, bringing the total case count to 2,278.
So far, there have been 8,454 total tests completed, 172 hospitalizations, and 93 people who have been hospitalized and discharged; 925 people have recovered, the district health department reported.
Airline travel in wake of COVID-19
Airline travel in wake of COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
SNL Zoom call in COVID-19 quarantine
COVID-19 USD business students
COVID-19 USD business students
COVID-19 USD business students
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.