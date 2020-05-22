One more COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported on Friday one more death related to the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 26.
The individual was an older adult male, between ages 61 and 80.
The District Health Department also confirmed an additional 43 cases out of 221 new tests reported.
There have been 1,194 recovered cases in the county, 67 people currently hospitalized and 115 people who were hospitalized and later released.
