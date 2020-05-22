You are the owner of this article.
One more COVID-19 death reported in Woodbury County
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland District Health Department reported on Friday one more death related to the novel coronavirus, bringing Woodbury County's total to 26.

The individual was an older adult male, between ages 61 and 80.

The District Health Department also confirmed an additional 43 cases out of 221 new tests reported. 

There have been 1,194 recovered cases in the county, 67 people currently hospitalized and 115 people who were hospitalized and later released. 

