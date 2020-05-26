You are the owner of this article.
One more COVID-19 related death reported in Dakota County
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota County Health Department confirmed one more death due to novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The county's total number of COVID-19 deaths is 21.

Also on Tuesday, they reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing that total to 1,648.

