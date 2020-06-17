One more hot day on Wednesday before rain moves into Siouxland

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Wednesday will be the last of long stretch of days in the 90s and breezy southerly winds in Sioux City, said Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

"Wednesday's daytime high will top off at 93 and 15 - 25 mph winds from the south will be gusting up to 30 mph," he explained.

Although people should be cautious when it comes to outdoor activities, Weisser said there will not be any heat advisory issued.

"Siouxland has been very hot but the combination of the breeze and low humidity makes it feel a bit more comfortable," he said. "Lately, the dew point has been in the 60s. If they were in the 70s, people would really feel the stickiness."

Wednesday will have an overnight low of 73 but a rainy system is likely to move into Siouxland on Thursday afternoon.

"Expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m.," Weisser said. "The southerly winds will switch to the northwest and Thursday's daytime high will be in the mid 80s."

Some of the storms may be severe, he said, but will be mostly out of the area by Thursday night.

In its wake will be more seasonable temps.

"With a 20 percent of precipitation, Friday will feel quite nice," Weisser said. "Expect plenty of sun ad a high in the mid 80s."

